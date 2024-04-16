Lively (knee) was a full participant during Tuesday's practice, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.

Lively missed the final eight regular-season games due to a right knee sprain, but it looks like he'll have a chance to play in Dallas' opening-round series against the Clippers. However, the Mavericks still have a few days before they release their official injury report, and we won't get clarity on Lively's status until then.