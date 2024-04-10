Coach Jason Kidd said Wednesday that Lively (knee) is unlikely to play in any of the final three regular-season games, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The rookie center still isn't practicing and has been sidelined since March 31 due to a right knee sprain. His status for the postseason remains unclear, but Lively will have extra time to rest and rehab if Dallas can win one more game and avoid the Play-In Tournament.