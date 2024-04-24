Lively contributed seven points (2-5 FG, 3-6 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and one steal in 21 minutes during Tuesday's 96-93 win over the Clippers in Game 2 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Daniel Gafford started this game, but he was ineffective in just nine minutes of action and left the game briefly due to a back injury. Lively had more success, obviously, but he didn't get a ton of burn either, as Maxi Kleber and P.J. Washington soaked up the bulk of the frontcourt minutes. The logjam at center is far from ideal for fantasy purposes for both Gafford and Lively.