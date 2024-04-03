Coach Jason Kidd said Tuesday that Lively (knee) "could be out up two weeks", Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Lively is already set to miss Tuesday's contest with right knee soreness but is now in danger of missing most of the remainder of the regular season. Daniel Gafford, Maxi Kleber and Dwight Powell are candidates to receive increased playing time in the rookie center's absence.
