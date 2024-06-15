Lively contributed 11 points (4-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 12 rebounds and one steal across 22 minutes during Friday's 122-84 victory over the Celtics in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

Lively might be coming off the bench, but there's no question he makes a substantial impact on both ends of the court. The rookie out of Duke owned the paint and was a massive factor in the rebounding battle that saw the Mavericks dominate the contest. To note, Lively is the first rookie to record multiple double-doubles in the NBA Finals since Magic Johnson in 1980.