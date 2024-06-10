Lively registered two points (1-3 FG) and seven rebounds across 19 minutes during Sunday's 105-98 loss to the Celtics in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Through two Finals games, Lively has totaled just four points, 12 rebounds, one assist and one steal with no blocks and four turnovers. Dallas has tried more Maxi Kleber minutes to combat the Celtics' floor spacing, but the results have been less than stellar. Game 3 will be on the Mavericks' home floor, where Lively is averaging 9.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.1 blocks in the postseason.