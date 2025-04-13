Lively (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies.

As expected, Lively has been downgraded from doubtful to out and will miss the regular-season finale. He has appeared in three straight and four of Dallas' last five games since returning from a two-month-plus absence. However, despite dropping a double-double Friday, Lively has yet to play more than 18 minutes in a game since his ankle injury.