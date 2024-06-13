Lively finished with 11 points (5-6 FG, 1-1 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist and two steals in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 106-99 loss to Boston in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Lively was limited to just two points in Games 1 and 2, respectively, but he bounced back in this one, and the rookie posted his first double-double of the playoffs since the May 18 win over the Thunder in Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals. The rookie was able to make an impact without Kristaps Porzingis (lower leg) on the court, and he'll aim to be a factor in Game 4 on Friday, where the Mavericks need a win to keep the series alive.