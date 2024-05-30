Lively (neck) is available for Thursday's Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals against the Timberwolves.

Lively participated in the Mavericks' morning shootaround and underwent his routine in the pre-game warmups, so it's unsurprising to see him available, as he looked active and had no apparent limitations in his movements. He'll see regular minutes off the bench, as he's logged 21.0 minutes per game in the current series while averaging 9.7 points and 7.7 rebounds per contest.