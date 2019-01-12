Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Achilles tear feared

The Mavericks fear Barea tore his Achilles tendon in Friday's victory over the Timberwolves, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

If confirmed, a torn Achilles would not only end Barea's season, but also put his career in jeopardy. At 34-years-old, he has been an effective sixth-man for the Mavericks this season, averaging 10.9 points and 5.6 assists per game. While nothing has been confirmed yet, a long-term absence seams likely. When Dennis Smith (back) is healthy, Jalen Brunson figures to be the prime candidate to fill in for Barea's role going forward.