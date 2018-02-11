Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Out for rest Sunday

Barea (rest) will not play in Sunday's game against the Rockets, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

Barea recently missed three games with a strained left oblique, so the Mavericks will give the 33-year-old the day off during the second leg of the team's weekend back-to-back set. With Wesley Matthews (back) also out Sunday, look for Dennis Smith and Yogi Ferrell to see a large allotment of minutes in the backcourt. Barea will likely be back in action Tuesday against the Kings.