Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Out for rest Sunday
Barea (rest) will not play in Sunday's game against the Rockets, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.
Barea recently missed three games with a strained left oblique, so the Mavericks will give the 33-year-old the day off during the second leg of the team's weekend back-to-back set. With Wesley Matthews (back) also out Sunday, look for Dennis Smith and Yogi Ferrell to see a large allotment of minutes in the backcourt. Barea will likely be back in action Tuesday against the Kings.
