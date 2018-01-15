Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Ruled out Tuesday vs. Nuggets

Barea has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Nuggets due to a groin injury, Eddie Sefko of the Dallas Morning News reports.

The exact injury is unclear at this time, but it appears Barea tweaked his groin at some point during Saturday's overtime loss to the Lakers. His absence Tuesday may be precautionary, especially considering the Mavs have a few days off before Saturday's matchup with the Blazers. In Barea's absence, expect Yogi Ferrell and Devin Harris to pick up a few extra minutes.