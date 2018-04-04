Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Scores 15 points Tuesday
Barea scored 15 points (6-9 FG, 3-4 3PT) to go with two rebounds, five assists and one steal in 21 minutes during Tuesday's 115-109 win against Portland.
Getting his third start in his last four games, Barea was, once again, efficient from the floor. During this span, the guard is shooting 53.3 percent on 11.2 shots per game. In two of those starts, Barea has made at least three from beyond the arc, including his 3-of-4 on Tuesday. In total, he is shooting 9-of-19 for 47.3 percent from three-point range in his last four games. As a result of more time in the starting lineup as of late, Barea is averaging 14.5 points during this stretch.
