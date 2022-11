Hardy posted 33 points (11-19 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 34 minutes during Saturday's 127-122 loss to the Austin Spurs

Hardy has started off the G League season strong, scoring 23 and 33 points in his first two games. However, like the opener, Hardy picked up four fouls and coughed up five turnovers.