Hardy racked up 25 points (9-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal across 29 minutes during Friday's 107-89 loss to the Pistons.

With Luka Doncic (ankle) and Kyrie Irving (hamstring) out, Hardy received increased playing time against Detroit. The 21-year-old guard capitalized on this opportunity by posting a season-high 25 points Friday. In the six outings where Hardy has played at least 25 minutes this season, he is averaging 19.2 points, 4.2 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.0 steals.

