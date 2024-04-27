Hardy finished with one point (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one assist and one steal in three minutes during Friday's 101-90 win over the Clippers in Game 3 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Hardy, along with A.J. Lawson and Dwight Powell, secured a handful of minutes down the stretch Friday. With the game well in hand, the Mavericks were able to give their fringe players a rare opportunity to see playoff basketball. This is not something we should expect to see very often moving forward.