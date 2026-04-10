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Wizards' Jaden Hardy: Questionable for Friday
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1 min read
Hardy (back) is questionable for Friday's game against Miami.
Hardy remains day-to-day after missing the past two contests for Washington. He could see a sizable workload Friday if he gets the green light to play.
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