Hardy totaled 17 points (6-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and one rebound across 15 minutes during Monday's 118-102 victory over Philadelphia.

Hardy has now posted at least 15 points in three of his past four games, and continuing his strong scoring Monday in Kyrie Irving's return from a six-game absence due to a thumb injury is notable. Hardy flashes an intriguing combination of downhill attacking, vertical pop and two-way energy in his second season.