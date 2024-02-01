Hardy closed with 15 points (6-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 121-87 loss to the Timberwolves.

Hardy replaced Luka Doncic (ankle) in the starting lineup, finishing as one of two Mavericks players with 15 or more points while adding a pair of rebounds and steals. Hardy has tallied at least 15 points in seven games this season, three of which have come as a starter. Hardy has now finished with 15 or more points in two straight contests.