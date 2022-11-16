Hardy posted 26 points (9-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one block in 37 minutes during Monday's 120-97 loss to the Mexico City Capitanes.
Hardy continues to score at a high volume to start the season. However, Hardy only registered one assist to three turnovers Monday.
