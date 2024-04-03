Green (ankle) will remain on the sidelines for Thursday's game against the Hawks.
Thursday will mark Green's eighth straight game on the sidelines, and considering he still hasn't practiced, it seems unlikely he'll play Friday against the Warriors. Derrick Jones, Tim Hardaway and Jaden Hardy will continue to pick up the slack in his absence.
