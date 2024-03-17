Head coach Jason Kidd said Sunday that Green is likely to miss at least a couple of weeks after suffering a right ankle sprain in Thursday's loss to Oklahoma City, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

Green stepped on another player's foot while defending in transition Thursday, and the injury appears to be serious enough to sideline him for the rest of March. Though the fourth-year player had recently lost his spot in the starting five to Derrick Jones, his absence for the next few weeks will leave Dallas without a key perimeter defender.