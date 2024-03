Green (ankle) will not play in Sunday's matchup with the Nuggets, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.

Green sprained his right ankle in Friday's 126-119 loss to the Thunder, but subsequent X-rays did come back negative. Still, the Mavericks will err on the side of caution by ruling him out Sunday. His next opportunity to suit up will come Tuesday in San Antonio. In the forward's absence, Tim Hardaway could see some extra run in the rotation.