Doncic (knee) will play in Monday's Game 4 against the Thunder, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.

Doncic took a step in the right direction by participating in morning shootaround, and he's since been given the green light to suit up for Monday's matchup. The star point guard has been held in check by his standards through the first three games of the series, knocking down 42.1 percent of his tries from the field and 35.0 percent from downtown.