Doncic (knee/ankle) is questionable for Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals against the Timberwolves on Tuesday.

Doncic continues to deal with a right knee sprain and left ankle soreness, but he's suited up in recent matchups and has averaged 32.7 points, 8.7 assists, 7.7 rebounds and 2.7 steals in 41.0 minutes per game to begin the series. Although the Mavericks hold a 3-0 lead in the series, it wouldn't be surprising to see Doncic available once again Tuesday.