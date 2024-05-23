Doncic is probable for Friday's Game 2 due to left ankle soreness and a right knee sprain.

Doncic has been dealing with multiple injuries throughout the Mavericks' postseason run, and the fact that he's dealing with two completely independent injuries, goes to show just how banged up he is. Nonetheless, he's been a regular in Dallas' injury report recently, and the probable tag suggests he'll play with no limitations Friday. Doncic racked up 33 points (12-26 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds, eight assists, one block and three steals in 41 minutes during Wednesday's 108-105 victory over Minnesota in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.