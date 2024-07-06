Doncic posted 21 points (7-14 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-6 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal across 34 minutes for the Slovenian national team Saturday in a 96-68 loss to Greece in the semifinal round of an Olympic qualifying tournament.

With the loss, Slovenia is officially eliminated for a spot in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. Despite a quick turnaround for the qualifying tournament following the Mavericks' deep playoff run that ended with a five-game series loss to the Celtics in the NBA Finals, Doncic proceeded to suit up in all three games for Slovenia this summer, totaling 83 points, 29 rebounds and 25 assists. Though Slovenia's elimination from the Paris Games is surely disappointing on a personal level for Doncic, he'll at least benefit from a much-needed extended rest before the Mavericks reconvene for training camp in the fall.