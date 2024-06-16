Doncic (thoracic contusion) is listed as probable for Monday's Game 5 of the NBA Finals versus the Celtics.

Doncic has been a mainstay on the injury report in the playoffs but with the Mavericks' NBA Finals hopes in jeopardy, his status seems to be nothing more than precautionary. Through four NBA Finals games, the All-Star is averaging 29.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 2.5 steals across 37.8 minutes. Doncic has struggled from deep, shooting just 25.0 percent from three. However, he is still shooting an efficient 47.0 percent from the field this series.