Doncic (ankle/knee/chest) is expected to play in Slovenia's exhibition against Brazil on Friday, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.

Slovenia's roster hasn't been finalized, so Doncic's availability hasn't been confirmed. However, the NBA superstar is expected to play after sitting out a match against Lithuania on Tuesday. Friday's game is Slovenia's final preparation before the Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Greece, which starts July 2. Doncic dealt with multiple injuries during Dallas' run to the NBA Finals, so Slovenia is expected to monitor his workload during the Olympics.