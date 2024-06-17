Doncic (thoracic contusion) is available for Monday's Game 5 of the NBA Finals versus the Celtics.

Doncic is dealing with a thoracic contusion, but he has been upgraded from probable to available ahead of Monday's Game 5. The All-Star will lead the Mavericks into Boston, looking to cut the series deficit to 3-2 and comeback from down 3-0, a feat that has never been done in NBA Finals history. Doncic has been solid throughout the series, averaging 29.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 2.5 steals across 37.8 minutes while shooting 47.0 percent from the field.