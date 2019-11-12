Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Making another start
Kleber is starting Monday's game against the Celtics.
Kleber finished with 11 points, four rebounds, an assist and a block in 24 minutes Saturday, earning him his second consecutive start. Dwight Powell heads to the bench as a result.
More News
-
Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Scores 11 points in spot start•
-
Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Starting Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Good to go Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Officially questionable•
-
Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Participates in practice Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Ruled out vs. Cavs•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...