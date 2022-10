Bridges' domestic violence case was continued Wednesday until Oct. 17, Baxter Holmes of ESPN reports.

Back in July, Bridges pled not guilty to domestic violence charges, and the legal process is still ongoing. At this point, the ultimate outcome is very much unclear, and it remains to be seen if he'll return to playing in the NBA at some point in the future. The Hornets did retain Bridges' rights via extending him a qualifying offer over the summer.