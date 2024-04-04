Bridges (wrist) is probable for Friday's game against Orlando.

Bridges missed Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers due to a right wrist contusion, but he'll likely be able to return to the court following a one-game absence. He's topped 20 points in each of his last three appearances, averaging 27.0 points, 9.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists in 41.3 minutes per game.