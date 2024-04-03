Bridges (wrist) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Portland.
As expected, Bridges has been downgraded from doubtful to out and will join Nick Richards (foot) on the sidelines. Davis Bertans, Aleksej Pokusevski, Leaky Black and JT Thor are candidates for increased roles in the frontcourt, while Bridges' next chance to suit up will come Friday against Orlando.
