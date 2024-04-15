Bridges (wrist) is expected to be ready in time for training camp, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.

This isn't a huge surprise, as Bridges' right wrist issue is considered minor. In fact, the Hornets were probably being extra cautious because they had nothing to play for at the end of the season. Bridges is set to hit the open market as a free agent and is likely to garner plenty of interest. In 71 appearances in 2023-24, Bridges averaged 21.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.3 three-pointers and 0.9 steals in 37.5 minutes.