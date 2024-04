Bridges (wrist) has been ruled out for Sunday's regular-season finale versus Cleveland, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Bridges' season, and potentially tenure in Charlotte, come to an end with his inactive status Sunday. The impending free agency put forth valuable on-court production, delivering 21.0 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 69 games. A return to Charlotte is possible, but the 26-year-old will certainly test the market this offseason.