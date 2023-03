Mulder exploded for 36 points (11-17 FG, 10-15 3PT, 2-2 FT) to go along with seven assists, two rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 42 minutes of Monday's 135-133 win over the G League Lakers.

Mulder was on fire from beyond the arc Monday, posting his first 30-point outing of the regular season and knocking down a staggering 10 three-pointers on 66.7 percent shooting. In 24 appearances, Mulder has averaged 17.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.0 steals across 36.2 minutes.