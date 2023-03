Mulder tallied five points (2-11 FG, 1-9 3PT, 0-2 FT), two rebounds and four assists across 34 minutes of Friday's 131-128 loss to Iowa.

Mulder struggled to get anything going Friday, shooting 18 percent from the field and 11 percent from beyond the arc. Mulder has shown to be a very streaky shooter this season but he can put up points in a hurry when his shot is falling.