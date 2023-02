Mulder scored three points (1-9 FG, 1-8 3PT, 0-1 FT) to go with three rebounds, two assists and a steal in 35 minutes of Tuesday's 112-92 loss to Long Island.

Mulder returned from a single-game suspension Tuesday but couldn't find his stroke, shooting a miserable 11 percent from the field. In 16 regular season appearances, Mulder has averaged 17.3 points and 3.3 rebounds across 35.0 minutes.