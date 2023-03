Mulder recorded 40 points (12-21 FG, 9-16 3PT, 6-8 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals in 42 minutes of Thursday's 132-114 win over the Ignite.

Mulder erupted for a career-best 40 points Thursday, burying nine triples and finishing with a team-best 34 plus-minus in the win. Although Mulder isn't typically the Skyforce's primary scorer, he has shown the ability to score in bunches when his three-ball is falling.