Whitehead said Sunday that his rehab from June 7 right foot surgery is "going great," though he wasn't willing to offer a timeline for his return to full basketball activities, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Though Whitehead was slowed by foot issues throughout his freshman season at Duke in 2022-23 and eventually required surgery in June -- a revision of a previous operation for a fifth metatarsal Jones fracture -- his checkered health record didn't deter the Nets from selecting him with the No. 22 overall pick in the draft. The 19-year-old wing was a heralded recruit coming out of high school and was touted by many analysts as a likely top-five selection in the 2023 draft heading into his lone season of college, so the Nets were willing to take a gamble on Whitehead's upside in spite of his lingering foot concerns. Shortly after Whitehead was drafted, the Nets relayed that they expect the rookie first-round pick to be fully cleared for training camp, and his own optimism about his recovery from surgery suggests that a return for camp remains realistic.