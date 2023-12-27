Whitehead is available for Wednesday's game against the Bucks, NBA freelance journalist Billy Reinhardt reports.

The Nets are resting Nic Claxton (ankle), Cameron Johnson (knee) and Spencer Dinwiddie (not injury related) on Wednesday, while Lonnie Walker (hamstring) and Ben Simmons (back) remain out, so Whitehead, Armoni Brooks, Noah Clowney and Keon Johnson will all be available versus Milwaukee and could crack the rotation. Whitehead has made just one NBA appearance this season, recording one point and one block in three minutes during a blowout win over Miami on Nov. 25.