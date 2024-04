Sharpe (wrist) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Knicks, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Sharpe was downgraded from questionable to doubtful in the hours leading up to Friday's tipoff, so it isn't very surprising to see him ruled out. Trendon Watford could see additional playing time against the Knicks, while Sharpe's final chance to play during the regular season will be Sunday against Philadelphia.