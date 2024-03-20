Sharpe finished with eight points (4-11 FG), 17 rebounds, three assists and two blocks over 24 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 104-91 loss to the Pelicans.

The 17 boards were a career high for Sharpe, topping the 15 he pulled down against the Knicks on Dec. 20. The third-year center has only 20 rebounds over the prior five games combined however, and he hasn't recorded a double-double since Jan. 3. Tuesday was also the first time in March Sharpe had played 20-plus minutes in a game, and without a more consistent role in the Brooklyn rotation, he's tough to roster in almost any format.