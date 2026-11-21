Sharpe closed Friday's 113-111 loss to Orlando with 17 points (7-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 26 minutes.

Sharpe had combined for 12 points in his previous two appearances, but he was more involved in the offense Friday and notched a season-high 17 points while securing his fourth double-double of the season. Sharpe has been hit-or-miss this year, but he's still providing late-round value with averages of 9.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.2 blocks per game.