Sharpe was ejected in the fourth quarter of Saturday's game against the Cavaliers after being assessed his second Flagrant 1 foul, Danny Cunningham of Sports Radio 92.3 The Fan Cleveland reports. He'll finish with seven points (3-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt), eight rebounds, one assist and one steal across 23 minutes.

Sharpe picked up his second Flagrant 1 foul on a reckless closeout. The big man struggled with efficiency before being tossed but grabbed eight rebounds for a second straight game to begin the regular season.