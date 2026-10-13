Sharpe (shoulder) registered four points (1-1 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-4 FT), three assists, three steals, two rebounds and one block across 21 minutes in Monday's 131-122 preseason victory over Washington.

Sharpe returned to the starting lineup after missing Brooklyn's previous preseason contest with a shoulder injury. Although his scoring and rebounding production were limited, the center made an impact defensively with three steals and a block while also distributing three assists. His ability to handle a 21-minute workload is encouraging as the Nets prepare for the regular season.