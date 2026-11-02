Sharpe registered 15 points (5-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 13 rebounds and four assists across 26 minutes in Sunday's 98-90 win over the Pacers.

Sharpe dominated the glass, collecting four offensive rebounds while shooting efficiently en route to his first double-double of the season. It was also the second time he scored in double digits this season. Sharpe's rebounding provides a useful foundation, although his ceiling will depend on whether Brooklyn consistently gives him enough touches and playing time -- he has played more than 25 minutes just twice all season long.