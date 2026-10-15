Sharpe registered 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block across 17 minutes in Wednesday's 144-128 preseason loss to Miami.

Sharpe made the most of his limited playing time, contributing in five statistical categories while connecting on a three-pointer. However, the center picked up five personal fouls, which disrupted his minutes. He has now recorded multiple steals in consecutive exhibitions and continues to offer Brooklyn rebounding and defensive production in the frontcourt.