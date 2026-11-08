Sharpe finished with 12 points (4-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, 13 assists and one block over 32 minutes in Saturday's 124-121 loss to Atlanta.

The Nets got off to a hot start Saturday night, with Sharpe playing a prominent role in the team's success throughout most of the game. While Brooklyn couldn't hold on to earn its third win of the 2026-27 campaign, Sharpe picked up his first career triple-double while setting a franchise record in assists by a center. He has posted 7.7 points per contest over his nine regular-season appearances, down from his average in 2025-26 (8.7). However, Sharpe has improved in other statistical areas, including assists, with the 25-year-old combining for 21 in the last two games.